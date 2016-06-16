June 15 ASML Holding NV

* ASML to acquire HMI to enhance Holistic Lithography product portfolio

* Will acquire all outstanding shares of HMI in a cash transaction valued at about TWD 100 billion (approximately eur 2.75 billion)

* Deal will entitle each HMI shareholder to receive TWD 1,410 per share in cash

* Transaction which was unanimously approved by boards of directors gives HMI shareholders TWD 1,410 per share in cash

* Expects to finance acquisition of HMI with about EUR 1.5 billion of debt, approximately EUR 500 million of ASML equity to be purchased by HEC

* Excluding non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments, the transaction is expected to be accretive to ASML'S EPS immediately