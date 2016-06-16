PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 ASML Holding NV
* ASML to acquire HMI to enhance Holistic Lithography product portfolio
* Will acquire all outstanding shares of HMI in a cash transaction valued at about TWD 100 billion (approximately eur 2.75 billion)
* Deal will entitle each HMI shareholder to receive TWD 1,410 per share in cash
* Transaction which was unanimously approved by boards of directors gives HMI shareholders TWD 1,410 per share in cash
* Expects to finance acquisition of HMI with about EUR 1.5 billion of debt, approximately EUR 500 million of ASML equity to be purchased by HEC
* Excluding non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments, the transaction is expected to be accretive to ASML'S EPS immediately Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation