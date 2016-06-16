BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Esem Spor Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
* Signs license agreement with Netherland-based LA Gear Europe B.V. for 5 years to take for LA Gear brand's shoes products' license rights in Turkey Source text: bit.ly/1Pv2q16 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors