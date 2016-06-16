PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Say Reklamcilik :
* Revises its outlook, sees FY 2016 revenue of 146.8 million lira ($50.17 million)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit of 18.8 million lira
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 27.1 million lira, EBITDA margin of 18.47 percent
Source text: bit.ly/28Gpc1P Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9260 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation