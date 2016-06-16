BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Darty Plc :
* Statement of results
* Like-for-like sales 1 up 6.1 per cent in France and 3.9 percent for group
* Web sales up 13 per cent and market share gains in both france and belgium.
* Retail profit up 24 per cent for group to eur 93.1 million (2015: eur 74.9 million).
* Over eur 150 million improvement in cash flow and a eur 115 million reduction in net debt year on year.
* Fy group revenue up 4.1 per cent to eur 3,656.8 million (2015: eur 3,512.1 million). Group like-for-like sales up 3.9 per cent (2015: down 1.6 per cent).
* Fy group retail profit 3 up 24 per cent to eur 93.1 million (2015: eur 74.9 million)
* Exceptional items of eur 36.5 million (2015: eur 13.7 million) principally relating to asset write offs and business disruption costs in netherlands, restructuring in france and offer related costs
* Adjusted profit before tax 4 up 36 per cent to eur 69.6 million (2015: eur 51.3 million). Adjusted earnings per share 7.3 cents (2015: 5.8 cents).
* Does not currently intend to recommend a final dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
