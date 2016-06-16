June 16 N Brown Group Plc

* . Group revenue -0.2%

* Overall trading in line with expectations; full year guidance unchanged

* Continued increase in online sales penetration, up 5ppts year-on-year to 67%. Online revenue up 6%.

* Total active customers broadly flat year-on-year, with simply be, jacamo and jd williams brands recording healthy active customer growth