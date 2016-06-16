BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 N Brown Group Plc
* . Group revenue -0.2%
* Overall trading in line with expectations; full year guidance unchanged
* Continued increase in online sales penetration, up 5ppts year-on-year to 67%. Online revenue up 6%.
* Total active customers broadly flat year-on-year, with simply be, jacamo and jd williams brands recording healthy active customer growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors