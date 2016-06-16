Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Charles Stanley Group Plc :
* FY reported revenue of £141.6 million (2015: £149.7 million)
* Capital adequacy ratio significantly strengthened to 151% (2015: 107%)
* Total dividend maintained at 5 pence per share
* Adjusted profit before tax from our core business holding up well at £4.2 million compared with £4.4 million last year
* I think it is fair to suggest a similar degree of gentle optimism for financial year ending 31 march 2017 - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.