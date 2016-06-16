BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Softline AG :
* Expects for 2016 further increases in sales and profitability
* Revenues decreased in the 2015 financial year as expected to 17.4 million euros ($19.60 million) (2014: 18.1 million euros)
* FY consolidated net profit was -1.5 million euros (2014: -0.7 million euros)
* FY 2015 EBITDA of 125,000 euros versus loss 45,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors