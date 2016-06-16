Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Intu Properties Plc :
* Response to media comment
* Intu confirms that it is in advanced discussions with QIC regarding potential acquisition of QIC's 50 per cent interest in Intu Merry Hill in West Midlands
* If acquisition were to proceed, consideration is likely to be around 410 million pounds and would be funded through a combination of new debt and existing resources
* Whilst discussions are ongoing, there can be no certainty that any transaction will be undertaken.
* Acquisition would be funded through a combination of new debt and existing resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.