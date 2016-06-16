Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Credit Bank of Moscow :
* Says Moscow Exchange includes company shares in Micex and RTS indexes as of June 16, according to new bases of indexes calculation Source text: bit.ly/264OrJ4
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.