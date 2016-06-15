UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 CalPERS:
* CalPERS keeps health premium increases low for 2017
* Says approved health care rate and plan changes for 2017 that include an average 3.24 percent overall premium increase
* Projected to spend estimated $8.9 billion in 2017 to purchase health benefits for 1.4 million active, retired state, local government, school employees Source text - (bit.ly/1tx3IEP)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.