June 15 Didi Chuxing:

* Completed $7.3 billion financing round

* China Merchants Bank has committed to become lead arranger for syndicated loan to Didi of up to $2.5 billion

* China Merchants Bank contributed long-term debt investment of about $300 million (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)