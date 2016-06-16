BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 Ablynx NV :
* Van Herk Investments announce 3.02 pct shareholding in Ablynx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17