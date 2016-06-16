BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 Fagron NV :
* Capital increase with preferential subscription rights of maximum 88,265,360.40 euros ($99.54 million) through issuance of maximum 17,105,690 new shares at an issue price of 5.16 euros per share
* Ratio: 5 new shares for 16 preferential subscription rights
* Rights subscription period: June 17 until and including July 1
* Subscription commitments by WPEF VI Holdco III BE B.V., Alychlo NV, Carmignac Portfolio SICAV and Carmignac Gestion S.A., Midlin N.V. and Bart Versluys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17