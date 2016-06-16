June 16 Fagron NV :

* Capital increase with preferential subscription rights of maximum 88,265,360.40 euros ($99.54 million) through issuance of maximum 17,105,690 new shares at an issue price of 5.16 euros per share

* Ratio: 5 new shares for 16 preferential subscription rights

* Rights subscription period: June 17 until and including July 1

* Subscription commitments by WPEF VI Holdco III BE B.V., Alychlo NV, Carmignac Portfolio SICAV and Carmignac Gestion S.A., Midlin N.V. and Bart Versluys