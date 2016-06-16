June 16 Mq Holding Ab

* Focus on growth in sweden

* in order to concentrate on growth in sweden, decision was made to close norwegian operations

* Concurrently, retail-clothing company Joy is now being integrated in the Group and digital activities are being intensified

* Q3 Net sales amounted to sek 379 million (363)

* q3 operating profit was sek 32 million (47)