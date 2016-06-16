BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Mq Holding Ab
* Focus on growth in sweden
* in order to concentrate on growth in sweden, decision was made to close norwegian operations
* Concurrently, retail-clothing company Joy is now being integrated in the Group and digital activities are being intensified
* Q3 Net sales amounted to sek 379 million (363)
* q3 operating profit was sek 32 million (47) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors