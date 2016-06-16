June 16 Soitec SA :

* Consolidated FY 2016 revenues came to 233.2 million euros ($262.96 million), a 35.9 pct increase (+ 21 pct at constant exchange rates)

* FY current operating income 22.4 million euros versus loss of 22.9 million euros year ago

* FY net loss group share 71.7 million euros versus loss of 258.7 million euros year ago

* Outlook for FY 2017: single-digit revenue growth and a stable EBITDA margin for electronics

* In Q1 of FY 201717, Soitec expects revenues to be roughly in line with those generated in Q1 of FY 2016 in electronics business at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)