PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Soitec SA :
* Consolidated FY 2016 revenues came to 233.2 million euros ($262.96 million), a 35.9 pct increase (+ 21 pct at constant exchange rates)
* FY current operating income 22.4 million euros versus loss of 22.9 million euros year ago
* FY net loss group share 71.7 million euros versus loss of 258.7 million euros year ago
* Outlook for FY 2017: single-digit revenue growth and a stable EBITDA margin for electronics
* In Q1 of FY 201717, Soitec expects revenues to be roughly in line with those generated in Q1 of FY 2016 in electronics business at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation