LONDON, June 16 Liontrust Asset Management Plc

* On 31 March 2016, assets under management were £4.8 billion (2015: £4.5 billion), an increase of 7 percent

* Adjusted profit before tax of £14.6 million (2015: £12.1 million), an increase of 21 percent

* Revenues of £45 million (2015: £37 million), an increase of 22 percent, includes £7.4 million of performance fee revenues

* Profit before tax of £9.4 million (2015: £7.3 million), an increase of 29 percent

* Second Interim dividend per share of 9.0 pence, brings the total dividend per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2016 to 12.0 pence

* Net inflows for the year to 31 March 2016 of £255 million