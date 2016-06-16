BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Poundland Group
* Comparable pre-tax profits (excluding converted 99p Stores, brand amortisation and ineffective element of the hedge) -13.5% to £37.8 million (2015: £43.7 million)
* Statutory pre-Tax profits -83.7% to £5.9 million (2015: £36.2 million)
* EBITDA -4.1% to £56.9 million (2015: £59.4 million)
* Diluted EPS -94.6% to 0.61p (2015: 11.34p)
* Final dividend proposed of 2.00p per share (2015: 3.00p), total dividend payment for year of 3.65p per share (2015: 4.50p)
* Q1 total group sales increased by 30.1% to £300.9 million (2015: £231.6 million)
* Underlying sales for 11 weeks ended 12 June 2016 increased by 28.6% (2015: 3.5%) to £294.5 million (2015: £228.9 million)
* Extending trial in Spain until November 2016
* 20 to 30 net new stores planned in UK/Ireland in FY2017
* Says strategically well placed for progress under Kevin O'Byrne's leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors