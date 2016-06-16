PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Blinkx Plc
* Today announces that it will change its name from Blinkx Plc to Rhythmone Plc
* Name will change to Rhythmone Plc upon registration at companies house and trading in company's ordinary shares under new name is anticipated to commence with effect from 17 June 2016
* Company's London Stock Exchange tradable instrument display mnemonic ("TIDM") will change to RTHM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation