June 16 Blinkx Plc

* Today announces that it will change its name from Blinkx Plc to Rhythmone Plc

* Name will change to Rhythmone Plc upon registration at companies house and trading in company's ordinary shares under new name is anticipated to commence with effect from 17 June 2016

* Company's London Stock Exchange tradable instrument display mnemonic ("TIDM") will change to RTHM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: