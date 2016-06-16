LONDON, June 16 Yorkshire Building Society

* Chief Executive Chris Pilling has given notice of his intention to step down at the end of the year

* "The process of finding a suitable successor to build on Chris' achievements has already commenced," said Chairman John Heaps

* "I have decided to step down with the intention of pursuing new and different opportunities that will give me more balance with my family life," said Pilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)