PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Teleste Oyj
* Teleste and Huawei agree to co-operate on Danish gigaspeed project
* Cooperation regards delivery of next generation of intelligent amplifiers for use in TDC Group's cable network upgrade in Denmark to new DOCSIS 3.1 technology
* Says upgrade of cable network to begin in June 2016, and is targeted to be completed by end of 2017
* Says project generates significant volumes for Teleste DOCSIS 3.1 compliant amplifiers
* Parties have agreed not to disclose deal value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation