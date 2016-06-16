BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 16 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Wins contract from the Spanish Ministry of Defense worth 4 million euros ($4.5 million) to equip military transport aircraft with its InShield infrared countermeasure system
* The contract will run until 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: