Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Kampa SA :
* FY 2015 net loss 59,196 zlotys ($15,000) versus loss of 86,780 zlotys year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9454 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.