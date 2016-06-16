Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Allstate:
* Allstate announces May catastrophe loss estimate
* Allstate Corp says estimated catastrophe losses for month of May 2016 of $202 mln, pre-tax ($131 mln after-tax)
* Allstate Corp says catastrophe losses occurring in May comprised eight events at an estimated cost of $259 mln, pre-tax
* Allstate Corp says estimated catastrophe losses for Q2 months of April and May 2016 total $835 mln, pre-tax ($542 mln after-tax) Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.