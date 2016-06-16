BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 Dale Capital Group Ltd :
* Says that it intends to raise new capital of up to $875,000 by way of private placement
* To issue maximum of 16,385,768 new ordinary shares of no par value issued at a price of 1.90 rupees per share
* Says proceeds of fund raising will be used to enable dale to re-launch its investment platform and pursue its growth strategy Source: bit.ly/1WOG3eO Further company coverage:
* Says it completes repurchase of 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3