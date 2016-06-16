June 16 Dale Capital Group Ltd :

* Says that it intends to raise new capital of up to $875,000 by way of private placement

* To issue maximum of 16,385,768 new ordinary shares of no par value issued at a price of 1.90 rupees per share

* Says proceeds of fund raising will be used to enable dale to re-launch its investment platform and pursue its growth strategy