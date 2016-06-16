June 16 Sabina Gold And Silver Corp :

* Sabina Gold & Silver statement on the Nunavut Impact Review Board's report regarding the Back River gold project, Nunavut, Canada

* NIRB recommended to minister Back River gold project not proceed to licensing and permitting regulatory phase at this time

* Nunavut Impact Review Board indicated that the proposal could be reconsidered

* Sees studying report and reviewing NIRB's recommendations as we seek to continue to move project forward

* Reviewing its options, including a request to minister to refer report back to NIRB for further consideration