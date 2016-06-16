Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Travelcenters Of America Llc
* Confirmed received non-binding letter from private equity firm in Dec 2015 to have "confidential discussions" about buying co
* Confirmed that board responded to firm that interests of co were best served by pursuing "existing business plans" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.