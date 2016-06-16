BRIEF- Smartvalue completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3
June 16 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S :
* Sells Nicolaj Thomsen to French club FC Nantes
* Raises 2016 pre-tax profit expectations to about 5 million - 10 million Danish crowns from 2 million - 7 million crowns
* Trading in shares has been halted at 9:02 a.m on 17 May 2017