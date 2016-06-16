BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 The Kroger Co:
* Says In 2016, Expect To Contribute Approximately $260 Mln To Multi Employer pension funds - sec filing
* In 2016, will negotiate agreements with ufcw for store associates in little rock, nashville, southern california, fry's in arizona
* "long-term net earnings per diluted share growth rate guidance is 8-11%, plus a dividend that we expect to increase over time" Source - 1.usa.gov/21oyl9J Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.