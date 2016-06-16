Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC :
* Announces credit rating upgrade from S&P to investment grade rating BBB
* Outlook is stable, reflecting S&P's view that Aroundtown'S portfolio should generate increasing recurring cash flows Source text: bit.ly/1UQpImg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.