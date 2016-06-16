BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16
* Believe tender offer commenced by subsidiary of grupo ferrer to buy alexza pharma's shares at $0.90per share neither fair nor in best interests of stockholders
* Also intends to continue to engage in discussions with alexza pharma stockholders or other third parties about investment Source text for Eikon: [ID: 1.usa.gov/28HIR1q Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.