Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Sagax AB :
* Signs lease agreement for 9,700 square meters in Stockholm
* Lease agreement has annual value of 14.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.70 million)
* Tenant to move into premises in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4266 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.