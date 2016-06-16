BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Oncosec Medical Inc
* Oncosec presents preliminary findings from head and neck phase ii clinical trial at eurogin 2016 conference
* Preliminary findings indicate immunopulse il-12 may lead to increase in cd8+ t-cells and 'adaptive immune resistance' in hnscc patients
* The trial (nct02345330) is open, but currently not recruiting patients
* Paused enrollment in hnscc trial
* Currently focusing internal resources on moving toward a registration trial in melanoma
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.