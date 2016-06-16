June 16 Oncosec Medical Inc

* Oncosec presents preliminary findings from head and neck phase ii clinical trial at eurogin 2016 conference

* Preliminary findings indicate immunopulse il-12 may lead to increase in cd8+ t-cells and 'adaptive immune resistance' in hnscc patients

* The trial (nct02345330) is open, but currently not recruiting patients

* Paused enrollment in hnscc trial

* Paused enrollment in hnscc trial

* Currently focusing internal resources on moving toward a registration trial in melanoma