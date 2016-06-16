BRIEF- Smartvalue completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3
June 16 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* To pay a dividend of 0.15 euro per share, altogether in amount of 22.8 million euros ($25.43 million)
* 0.10 euro per share shall be paid to shareholders on 15 July 2016 and 0.05 euros per share on 14 October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares has been halted at 9:02 a.m on 17 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: