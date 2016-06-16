June 16 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* To pay a dividend of 0.15 euro per share, altogether in amount of 22.8 million euros ($25.43 million)

* 0.10 euro per share shall be paid to shareholders on 15 July 2016 and 0.05 euros per share on 14 October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)