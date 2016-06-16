June 16 Nustar GP Holdings LLC

* Nustar GP holdings LLC says on June 16 entered into certain third amendment to revolving credit agreement dated as of June 16, 2016

* Nustar GP holdings LLC says third amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement to June 27, 2017

* Riverwalk pledged additional 315,000 common units of Nustar Energy held by Riverwalk as collateral to secure obligations under credit agreement Source text (1.usa.gov/1tyrJv3)