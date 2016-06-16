PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
June 16 Innelec Multimedia SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 123.9 million euros ($138.2 million) versus 114.5 million euros a year ago
* FY current operating loss amounts to 0.2 million euros versus a loss of 0.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss group share is 0.2 million euros versus a profit of 0.1 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.25 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation