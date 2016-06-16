PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Visiativ SA :
* Launches private placement of about 6 million euros ($6.7 million) Source text: bit.ly/1UXrLlU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation