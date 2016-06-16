PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Signaux Girod SA :
* Reports H1 net loss group share of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) versus a loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating loss is 2.0 million euros versus a loss of 3.0 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OsEYa1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation