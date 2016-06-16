June 16 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Says it has reached agreement with the club Atletico de Madrid to transfer rights of Osvaldo Nicolas Fabian Gaitan for 25 million euros ($28.1 million)

* Player to pass medical examinations and sign an employment agreement with Atletico de Madrid Source text: bit.ly/1UXA5SC

