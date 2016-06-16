June 16 Nikkei:

* Nomura Real Estate likely to receive about 1.5 bln yen ($14.4 mln) windfall toward its operating profit this fiscal year from an upcoming merger - Nikkei

* Group operating profit for Nomura Real Estate Holdings is still expected to decline for current fiscal year - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/24UbiV5 Further company coverage: