Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 (Reuters) -
* Pacific Investment Management Co plans to cut its workforce; job cuts will be less than 3 percent of workforce - Bloomberg, citing source
Source text - (bloom.bg/265Y2z6) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.