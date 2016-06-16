June 16 Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp :

* Tanzanian royalty exploration says providing report with respect to Carbon in Leach (CIL) Gold Recovery Plant Installation at Buckreef

* Tanzanian Royalty Exploration says during its period of force majeure, company was unable to perform many functions

* Currently, our plan is to implement second phase of CIL expansion from treasury