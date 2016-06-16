BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp :
* Tanzanian royalty exploration says providing report with respect to Carbon in Leach (CIL) Gold Recovery Plant Installation at Buckreef
* Tanzanian Royalty Exploration says during its period of force majeure, company was unable to perform many functions
* Currently, our plan is to implement second phase of CIL expansion from treasury
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.