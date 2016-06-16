June 16 Lundin Gold Inc :

* Lundin Gold submits application to advance the Fruta Del Norte project

* Says Aurelian Ecuador S.A. has submitted a Phase Change Application (PCA) to Government of Ecuador

* Basic engineering and early works are planned to start in Q3 of 2016 to keep co on-track for anticipated production at start of 2020