June 16 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc:

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - 21st Century Fox announces leadership succession for film studio

* Twentieth Century Fox Film chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos to step down from post in june 2017

* Twentieth Century Fox Film chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos will transition to new, strategic role with 21st Century Fox

* Co-Chairman Stacey Snider to succeed gianopulos as chairman and ceo of film studio Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)