BRIEF- Smartvalue completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3
June 16 Helio SA :
* Expects positive financial results for its Q4 2015/2016 due 92 percent sales growth and impairments of 0.5 million zlotys ($125,316) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9899 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares has been halted at 9:02 a.m on 17 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: