June 16 Technopolis Oyj :

* Acquired 30 pct stake in its Fornebu Campus in for about 238 million Norwegian crowns ($28.14 million)

* In aftermath of deal Technopolis will hold an 81 pct interest in Campus, while Ilmarinen will still have its 19 pct stake

* Company's future outlook remains unchanged

* Deal only affects distribution of earnings to non-controlling interests

* Holding will increase Technopolis' dividends from Campus' operational company by about 0.8 million euros ($890,400.00) in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

