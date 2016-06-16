BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
June 16 Cantel Medical Corp :
* Cantel Medical board of directors authorizes regular semiannual dividend
* Board of directors authorized a regular semiannual cash dividend of $0.06 per outstanding share of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new ‘mustang’ iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: