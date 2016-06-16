Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Affine RE SA :
* Will acquire 5,000 sqm of office space in the Lilleurope tower (Lille)
* Four levels represents a surface area of 5,053 sqm and are fully let for an amount of 676,000 euros ($754,213.20) Source text: bit.ly/1XYrrKC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.