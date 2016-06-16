UPDATE 1-Singapore April non-oil exports down first time in 5 months
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's April non-oil domestic exports unexpectedly fell after five consecutive months of growth, due to a downward swing in pharmaceutical exports.
June 16 Spineguard SA :
* Receives U.S. FDA clearance to market PediGuard Threaded DSG device Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The U.S. Justice Department for the second time in a month sued UnitedHealth Group Inc on Tuesday, accusing the nation's largest health insurer of obtaining over $1 billion from Medicare to which it was not entitled.