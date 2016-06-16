BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Corus Entertainment Inc:
* Announced extended partnership with Turner's Cartoon Network in a new multi-year broadcast and merchandise deal
* As exclusive merchandising agent, Nelvana will develop a wide array of licensed merchandise for Cartoon Network's properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.