* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Goldfield Corp :
* On June 15, co and Branch Banking And Trust Company ("BB&T") renewed and modified $15.0 million modification promissory note - SEC filing
* Renewal and modification changes maturity of working capital loan from June 16, 2017 to June 16, 2018 Source text 1.usa.gov/23ezT7P Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.